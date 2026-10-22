Plevna Merinos rams average $1,963 at Trundle sale

By Melissa Blewitt

Plevna Merinos has sold all 71 rams offered at its annual sale in Trundle, averaging $1,963.

The top-priced ram, Lot 50, TAG 250017, sold for $3,200 to Curyo Pastoral Co of Trundle.

The sale, which was held on Wednesday, 30 September, was conducted by Elders.

Plevna Merinos is owned and operated by John (Boyd) Aveyard and Alex Aveyard and is based at Trundle.

The Aveyard family thanked buyers and Elders for their support of the annual sale.