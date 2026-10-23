Touch Football Team Finish 5th in State
By Hayley Egan
The Tullamore Central Schools Touch Football Team recently attended the Small Schools Touch State Final which was held in Penrith.
In the first game, the students played against a very skillful Rowena Public School. Unfortunately, Tullamore Central School went down 7-3 in the game.
Students came together after the game to re-group. Their next game was against Delegate Public School, which TCS came away with an 11-8 win.
Students took to the field again with a bit of confidence after their previous win and competed against Cowan Public School, where the team played terrifically, winning 10-1. This win landed Tullamore Central School 5th overall in the state.
“ongratulations to all students for your hard work and commitment to improving throughout each game. A huge thankyou to all the parents who transported and cheered our students on! And to their peers for cheering them on from back at school!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
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