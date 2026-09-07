Western CHS Athletics Carnival

Fifteen Lake Cargelligo Central School students travelled to Dubbo on Friday 31st July to compete in the Western CHS Athletics Carnival. All students participated with great sportsmanship and are to be commended on their individual results.

Nathan (Year 9) performed extremely well across the day, claiming 1st place in the 15 Years Boys 400m and 2nd place in the 15 Years Boys 100m, 15 Years Boys 200m, 15 Years Boys Long Jump and 15 Years Boys Triple Jump.

Coden (Year 11) also performed extremely well across the day, claiming 1st place 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class Long Jump, 2nd place in 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class 100m, 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class 200m, 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class and 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class Shot Put; and 3rd place in the 16-19 Years Boys Multi Class Javelin.

Both Nathan and Coden will now represent Western at the NSW CHS Athletics in Sydney on the 9th – 11th September 2026. The school wish both boys the best of luck.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.