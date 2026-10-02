West and Carl receive recognition

A massive congratulations to West Mackinney and Carl Vagg who were both recognised on Saturday 22nd August at the Group 20 JRL Awards night for their contributions to Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League.

West was awarded Junior Referee of the Year. A much deserved award for a very dedicated and passionate up and coming referee. Congratulations West.

Carl received the Group 20 Volunteer of the Year. Anyone who knows Carl, knows that he lives and breathes footy and for him it’s all about getting kids involved in sport. Congratulations Carl.

Source and Image Credits: Lauren Vagg via Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Facebook group.