Centre Celebrates Early Childhood Educators

On Wednesday 2nd September, the Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre celebrated their incredible educators who give so much of their hearts to the children.

“We are grateful to have you for all the moments in a day. For the cuddles, the patience, the laughter, the encouragement and for being there through the big feelings and little victories.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.

“We want to thank them for making our children feel safe, seen, heard and loved. For believing in them, celebrating them and helping them discover just how capable they are.

“What our educators do is so much more than education and care — they are helping shape little hearts, big dreams and the people they will become. To our amazing educators, thank you for

everything you do and for the love you bring to our children each and every day.

“We appreciate you more than words can say. Happy Early Childhood Educators’ Day!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre Facebook page.