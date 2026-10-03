Alaiela and Triston graduate

By Melissa Blewitt

Two students with strong Condobolin connections have celebrated a major milestone, graduating from Matraville Sports High School with a string of sporting, academic and leadership achievements.

Alaiela Dargin and Triston Ross graduated from Year 12 on Friday 18 September, carrying with them the pride of their Condobolin upbringing.

Triston finished his school years as School Captain, while also achieving first place in Aboriginal Studies and receiving a range of highly commended results.

He also used his graduation ceremony to reflect on his journey, delivering a heartfelt speech in which he spoke proudly about Condobolin, his early schooling, his father and his family.

Alaiela, known as Lay, also completed an outstanding final year, being named Female Rugby League Player of the Year and Female Rugby Union Player of the Year.

She was also recognised with Aboriginal Centre of Excellence honours and received a highly commended result in Aboriginal Studies.

The achievements reflect the hard work and commitment of both students throughout their senior years.

While their secondary schooling took them away from Condobolin, their achievements remain a source of pride for their home community.