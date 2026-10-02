Frank Ward honoured with Life Membership

By Melissa Blewitt

Frank Ward has been recognised for almost two decades of dedication to the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club, receiving life membership for his longstanding contribution to the organisation and wider community.

Mr Ward was presented with his life membership badge by Rhonda Horsburgh in late August, who wrote and delivered a speech highlighting his years of service, commitment and involvement with the club.

“Today we’re here to honour a man who’s given so much of his time, energy and heart to this club,” she said.

Mr Ward first became president of the club in 2007 and went on to serve as president twice during his 19 years of involvement.

Rhonda said Mr Ward was known for turning up early, staying late and taking care of whatever needed to be done around the club.

“He fixed what needed to be done and made every visitor to the club welcomed,” she said.

Mr Ward and his wife, Mary, also played an important role in the club’s social activities, holding dancing lessons and old-time dinner dances that attracted people from Dubbo, Parkes, Trangie and surrounding districts.

They were also involved in organising Chinese Nights, Chicken and Prawn Nights and Dirty Dicks events.

Rhonda said Mr Ward’s contribution extended beyond his formal roles, describing his loyalty to the club as something that could not be taught. “And I’m sure he’s the reason this place still has working lights and cold beers,” she said.

“Life membership isn’t about years served. It’s about the legacy you leave.” Rhonda said Mr Ward’s legacy could be seen throughout the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club.

“Your legacy, Frank, is everywhere here – your legacy is the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club,” she said.

On behalf of the club’s members, Rhonda thanked Mr Ward for helping make the club a better place through his years of involvement.

Mr Ward’s daughters, Verity Porter and Simone Wills, attended the presentation to see their father receive the honour.

The life membership recognises Mr Ward’s many years of dedication, hard work and support of the Tullamore Bowling and Citizens Club.