Fun at HPGE Art Day

The Tullibigeal High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) Art Days are in full swing, and TCS are loving having students from across the network visit their school, share their creativity and learn alongside one another.

“It has been wonderful to see new friendships develop, students encouraging each other and everyone enjoying the opportunity to explore their artistic talents together.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

During HPGE Art Day 5, students continued developing the lino printing skills they had begun during the previous Art Day. They refined their designs, focusing on using simple shapes, thick lines and less detail to create bold, eye-catching prints that were easy to interpret. Students also explored ways to add pops of colour using watercolour paints, with the opportunity to colour one of their completed prints or create, carve and print a new design on the other side of their lino.

On HPGE Art Day 6, students moved on to still life painting. They learned sketching techniques and colour theory to create a lifelike painting of fruit on a tablecloth, focusing on shading, colour and perspective to make their artwork appear three-dimensional. These paintings are still a work in progress, and students will continue developing them at the next Art Day.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.