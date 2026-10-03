Local women get their hands dirty

By Melissa Blewitt

A group of local women braved the cold weather to learn more about improving soil quality at the “Talk Dirty to Me” workshop held at ‘Moonda’ in August.

Hosted by Wendy and Bruce Patton, the initiative provided a relaxed and practical setting for participants to discuss ways to improve the productivity and resilience of soils on their properties with Doctor Aurelie Quade, a soil scientist and plant pathologist with almost 20 years of experience working across Australia and the United Kingdom.

The day focused on four key principles of healthy soils: keeping soil covered, minimising soil disturbance, maintaining living roots and increasing biodiversity.

Participants explored how these principles could be applied to local farming and grazing systems, with discussion extending beyond individual soil nutrients to consider the health of the entire soil system.

Soil biology, structure, organic matter, nutrient cycling and water infiltration were among the topics discussed, with participants encouraged to consider the biological, chemical and physical aspects of their soils when making management decisions.

The informal format also gave participants an opportunity to share experiences from their own properties and discuss practical issues including pasture establishment, maintaining ground cover and building healthier soils under local conditions.

A key message from the day was that improving soil health is a long-term process, with different management practices working together to build more resilient soils.

Small and consistent changes can contribute to better water use, nutrient availability, plant growth and overall farm resilience.

The small group allowed plenty of time for questions and discussion, with participants taking away practical ideas to consider on their own properties.

Organisers thanked Wendy and Bruce Patton for hosting the event at Moonda, and Dr Quade for sharing her knowledge and helping make the day informative and engaging.

Thanks, were also extended to everyone who registered and attended despite the difficult weather conditions.

The event was supported by the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase Three Innovations and Partnerships Grant Program. Catering was provided by Thorpey’s in the Paddock.