Well done, Logan!
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond showed skills and sportsmanship at the Lachlan Primary School Sports Association Australia Rules Football (AFL) trials recently. He was chosen to be part of the Western Schools Sports Association AFL team after his success at the trials. He will attend the state carnival in Albury later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
