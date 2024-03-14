WCC Language Program visits LCS

On Tuesday, 20 February the WCC Language Program team reconnected with their Mudyi galang-friends at Lachlan Children Services. Mrs Marion Wighton-Packham had everyone laughing while following instructions. “Yasmine Dargin and Jermaine Davis found our counting activity very interesting and sitting and having a chat always makes us feel good,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. “A high Marra with our glittery hands before leaving left us giggling before saying Guwayu-Later.” Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.