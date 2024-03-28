WCC Language Program evening sessions begin

The WCC Language Program Wiradjuri evening sessions with Marion Wighton-Packham have begun. “It is fantastic to see our young ones learning alongside their mums,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page. Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.