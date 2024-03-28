WCC Language Program evening sessions begin
The WCC Language Program Wiradjuri evening sessions with Marion Wighton-Packham have begun. “It is fantastic to see our young ones learning alongside their mums,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page. Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
Latest News
Condo Classic Championships a great success
This year’s Condo Classic two-day Competition, hosted by the Condobolin [...]
Central West Tyres will keep you moving this sowing season
Advertorial Since taking over the business from John and Pam [...]
A positive start for CHS Basketball
The Condobolin High Schools Open Boy’s Basketball Team has had [...]
WCC Language Program evening sessions begin
The WCC Language Program Wiradjuri evening sessions with Marion Wighton-Packham [...]
Celebrating St Patrick’s Day
Saint Patrick's Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick is [...]
LSC Donation and Event Support Funding Round One now open
Lachlan Shire Council’s Donation and Event Support Funding Round One [...]