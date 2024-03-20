Waste facilities to become cashless

Lachlan Shire Council is transitioning away from accepting cash at any of its waste facilities.

From 1 April 2024, all Council operated waste management facilities will be cashless. This includes facilities at Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, and Tottenham.

From this date, the waste management facilities will only accept payments made electronically through EFTPOS. Both credit and debit card transactions will be accepted, and transactions will not incur any processing fees. There will be no minimum payment amount for customers using electronic payment.

“This decision will protect the health and welfare of our staff and people using the facility by reducing the need to handle cash,” Lachlan Shire Council’s General Manager, Mr Greg Tory, said.

“It will also save the community money in the long term through a reduction in the need for on-site security at waste facilities and processing of cash collected.”

Waste facilities are already accepting cashless payments. Residents may continue to use cash up until 31 March 2024, but from Saturday, 1 April 2024 all payments must be made through EFTPOS.

Press Release.