Wagons placed in storage in Tullamore

In the early hours of Monday 19th January 2026, two 48 class locomotives embarked on a less common journey on to the Tottenham branch.

On this occasion they were not taking grain wagons out there to be loaded with and transport the good stuff, but to place a group of wagons into storage that are not currently required for services by Pacific National.

Pacific National’s 48144 and GrainCorp’s 48211 (formerly 48125) was the motive power.

Both locomotives along with 48123 and 48216 were brought down to Morandoo from storage at Werris Creek a week or two ago and after a period at Morandoo, three of these locomotives were transported to Parkes in the consist of Goonumbla train number 4833.

48216 was left behind at Morandoo and on the day of the journey on the Tottenham branch, 48123 was also left in Parkes.

48211 and 48144 departed Parkes yard light engine as train number D 881 to Goobang Yard at around 2:25am and attached to a group of NHFF and NPEF wagons.

After all the necessary checks and tests were performed they departed for Bogan Gate and on to Tullamore as train number 2837.

At 5:04am, the 48’s turned off the mainline at Bogan Gate and gently rounded the curve as they embarked on their slow run along the branch to Tullamore.

With this light versatile workhorse restricted in speed along the branch, fellow transport enthusiasts were able to capture this train at a number of locations in photographic and video form.

Upon arrival at Tullamore at 7:50am, 48211 and 48144 proceeded to shunt the wagons leaving behind the NPEF wagons on two roads where they will reside for the time being.

At 9:10am both locomotives departed with only the NPFF wagons in tow as train number 8826 to Godonbery, the first siding south of Tullamore.

Arriving twenty minutes later, the NPFF wagons were soon placed in to the siding at Godonbery silos and the departed light engine back to Parkes as train number D 884.

It was not a quick trip back to Parkes for the 48’s and their crew. They were held near Kadungle and later south of Trundle while some minor maintenance works were being done of the line. They did not arrive back at Parkes until 3:20pm.

It was a good but very long warm day which was complimented by fellow enthusiasts all being considerate of each other and our chosen locations to capture these iconic locos in action.

Story and Images by Michael McGinty. Sourced from NSW Railways – Past and Present Facebook page.