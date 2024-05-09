Visiting the Ochre Pits

Kalthi students from Lake Cargelligo Central School visited the Ochre Pits for their cultural excursion last term. They made some ochre and used it to paint a boomerang and created a handprint on a canvas. “Thank you to Aunty Josie and Aunty Kirstin for sharing their knowledge with us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/05/2024By

Latest News

Temporary closure

08/05/2024|

The Lachlan Shire Council office and Service NSW agency at [...]

We will remember them

08/05/2024|

Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they [...]

We recommend