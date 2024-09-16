Visiting beef cattle

Lake Cargelligo Central Schools year 9/10 Ag students were immersed in the world of beef cattle on Friday 23rd August.

They attended AGnVET’s Betta Livestock Information Day where they learnt about cattle diseases, nutrition, breeding, husbandry best practice, bloat and how to manage cattle to increase productivity.

As part of the day, the students visited Scott & Tanya Golding’s farm where they got to participate in drenching, and check out the new Zoetis Safeshot and intra-nasal sprays. Students got to participate in the calf-marking process by ear tagging with ID and NLIS tags.

They also saw a Strongbo Agritech weighing system that uses RFID tags to weigh an animal based on the weight of their front feet when they eat. Students (and Miss Amor!) learnt lots and wish to thank Jess, Phoebe and the team at AGnVET Lake Cargelligo, Scott & Tanya and all of the presenters who shared their knowledge on the day.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.