Works on the Lachlan Tourism Precinct Visitor Information Centre (VIC) building are almost complete. Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory said contractors are currently rectifying minor defects and work on the internal fit-out is underway. These works should be completed by August. Landscaping works are also in progress and the construction of an off-leash dog area is proceeding. Mr Tory added that an official opening is proposed for late September. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.