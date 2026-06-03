Vashti wins Bronze at the Oceania Athletics Championships

Congratulations to Vashti Williams on an incredible achievement at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin!

Vashti is a member of the Parkes Little Athletics Club.

Representing Australia, Vashti threw her way to a Bronze Medal in the Women’s U16 Javelin — an amazing result on the international stage.

“We are so proud of your hard work, dedication and determination. What an experience and achievement for a talented young athlete from Parkes Little Athletics! Well done Vashti!” read a post on the Parkes Little Athletics Club Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Parkes Little Athletics Club Facebook page.