Vashti wins Bronze at the Oceania Athletics Championships
Congratulations to Vashti Williams on an incredible achievement at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin!
Vashti is a member of the Parkes Little Athletics Club.
Representing Australia, Vashti threw her way to a Bronze Medal in the Women’s U16 Javelin — an amazing result on the international stage.
“We are so proud of your hard work, dedication and determination. What an experience and achievement for a talented young athlete from Parkes Little Athletics! Well done Vashti!” read a post on the Parkes Little Athletics Club Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Parkes Little Athletics Club Facebook page.
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