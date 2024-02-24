Ungarie Swim Clinic
During the school holidays on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 January, Ungarie Swimming Pool held a two day swim clinic for children wanting to perfect their skills.
The clinic was run by Leisure and Recreation Group. Day one was ‘Master the art of the Butterfly Stroke’ and was taught by coach Angus Westaway. Day two was ‘Perfect your Breaststroke technique’ and was taught by instructor Mel Westaway.
“Thank You Angus and Mel from Leisure and Recreation Group for coming to our facility to run the two day swim clinic. A fantastic clinic, with a focus on mastering the art of butterfly stroke and perfecting breaststroke technique just in time for school carnivals.” read a post on the Ungarie Swimming Pool Facebook page.
Image Credits: Ungarie Swimming Pool Facebook page.
