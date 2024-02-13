Ungarie celebrates Australia

On Friday 26th January the town of Ungarie joined the Bland Shire Council in celebrating Australia Day and the citizens of the Bland Shire.

There were plenty of Bland Shire nominees for this years Australia Day Awards, some of which are from Ungarie. These nominees were Vanessa Williams, Lewis Henley, Harry Roscarel and Hugh Williams.

All nominees received a Mayoral Reception which was presented by the Bland Shire Council Australia Day Ambassador, Robyn Moore AM.

During the award ceremony, Ungarie citizen Hugh Williams (right) was announced as the recipient of the Bland Shire Young Citizen of the Year.

Source: Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook page. Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook Page and Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook page.