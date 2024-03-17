Under 17s in Grand Final

The Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team (ABOVE) secured victory over Forbes on Friday, 1 March to secure a spot in the Grand Final of the Parkes District Cricket Competition. Condobolin made 7-135, with Triston Ross (25), Jedd Turner (24) and Zac Grimmond (15 not out) having a good game with the bat. Forbes chased hard, with A McDonald top scoring with 43 not out. They fell short, getting to 117 in the final over. Miller Taylor took two wickets, with Zac Grimmond, Ellijah Turner, and Triston Ross each taking a wicket. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.