Under 17s in Grand Final
The Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team (ABOVE) secured victory over Forbes on Friday, 1 March to secure a spot in the Grand Final of the Parkes District Cricket Competition. Condobolin made 7-135, with Triston Ross (25), Jedd Turner (24) and Zac Grimmond (15 not out) having a good game with the bat. Forbes chased hard, with A McDonald top scoring with 43 not out. They fell short, getting to 117 in the final over. Miller Taylor took two wickets, with Zac Grimmond, Ellijah Turner, and Triston Ross each taking a wicket. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Under 17s in Grand Final
The Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team (ABOVE) secured victory over [...]
Making a splash
Tullamore Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on 15th [...]
Language Program at St Joseph’s
WCC Language Program Wiradjuri lessons at St Joseph Parish School [...]
Relaxing by the water
Many families spent their day on Saturday 24th February relaxing [...]
Tottenham Picnic Races
Tottenham Picnic Races Report The annual Tottenham Picnic Races were [...]
Windmill Grass inundates roads and properties
Windmill Grass (Chloris truncate), which is also commonly referred to [...]