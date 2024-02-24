Under 17s defeat Forbes

On Saturday, 10 February the Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team headed to Forbes for their match. Forbes batted first and made a respectable 105 runs for the loss of only five wickets. Condobolin came out strong when they took the crease, surpassing the total in the last over, with four wickets down. Nate Vincent took three wickets in the match, while Ellijah Turner and Zac Grimmond took one wicket each. Nate also top scored in the match, making 25 runs not out, retiring after facing 20 balls. He was well supported by Hudson Cartwright (15), Triston Ross (16 not out) and Zac Grimmond (12 not out).

ABOVE: The Condobolin Under 17s side with their Coach, Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw. Image Credit: Alese Keen.