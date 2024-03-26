Two men arrested and charged in Condobolin

Four men have been charged during a police operation targeting illegal hunting, trespass, and rural crime in the state’s Central West.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team conducted a four-day proactive rural crime operation in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo area between Thursday, 14 March 2024 and Sunday, 17 March 2024.

Operation Ambush was conducted by Rural Crime Investigators from the Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT), with assistance from Central West Police District.

The operation involved a large number of rural patrols, property inspections and firearm audits, vehicle stops and vehicle searches.

While investigating reports of illegal hunting and trespassing, officers arrested and charged a number of people with unrelated offences.

These included:

•About 6pm on Saturday, 16 March 2024, police attended a home on Orange Street, Condobolin, and arrested a 38-year-old man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. He was taken to Condobolin Police Station where police executed the three outstanding warrants for assault and property-related offences.

The man was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Cour on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

•About 9.30pm on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, police attached to Central West Police District received a report of domestic violence incident at a home on Hall Street, Condobolin.

Following inquiries, about 1.45pm on Thursday, 14 March 2024, a 54-year-old man attended Condobolin Police Station where he was arrested.

The man was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and common assault. He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local court on Friday, 15 March 2024, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Two more men, both aged 33, were also arrested on numerous charges, including contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and common assault in Orange during this period.

Investigations under Operation Ambush are ongoing.

Information provided by NSW Police Media.