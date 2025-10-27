Tullamore Wheat Crop Competition

A fantastic day was had on Wednesday 8th October looking over 12 top quality wheat crops in the district.

A large convoy of utes toured around for the annual competition, making it a great day out for all involved.

First Place went to Lachie Porter with a Raider on fallow-clover pasture. This was a yield of 5.86t/ha and Protein of 183.

Second Place went to Jesse Bishop with a Raider on canola variety. This was a yield of 5.6t/ha and Protein of 178.

Finally, Third Place went to Josh Male with a Lancer on long fallow variety. This was a yield of 5.3t/ha and Protein of 167.

Congratulations to all placegetters and to everyone who entered.

“A big thank you to Neville and Gary for organising the day, and to Daniel Wheeler Grain for generously sponsoring the event.” read a post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.