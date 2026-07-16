Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club among funding recipients

Media Release

Parkes Shire Council is excited to announce the recipients of Round 1 of the Events Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) for 2026. The round was popular with seven applicants requesting over $45,000 in support. Council has allocated $39,250 in funding to various community events throughout the shire.

The EFAP is designed to support both new and existing events that contribute positively to the Parkes community while striving for event sustainability. The funding, which includes cash and in-kind support such as facility use and equipment, will enhance various local and regional events.

The recipients are:

Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club applied for funding for ‘The Long Lunch’ – Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club, Friday 11 September: A community event to bring Tullamore together.

They received a Cash Contribution of $6,000 with no In-Kind Contribution.

The Central West Car Club applied for funding for the 2026 Show ‘n’ Shine – Pioneer Oval, Saturday 17 October: A charity car show supporting local causes.

They received a Cash Contribution of $5000 and no In-Kind Contribution.

The Parkes Action Club applied for funding for the Christmas Carnival – Cooke Park, Friday 4 December: A festive event enhancing community spirit during the holiday season.

They received an In-Kind Contribtion of $4,345 and a Cash Contribution of $655.

The Parkes Ministers Association applied for funding for Christmas Carols – Cooke Park, Sunday 13 December: A festive event enhancing community spirit during the holiday season.

They received an In-Kind Contribution of $5,200 and a Cash Contribution of $2,000.

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch applied for funding for Remembrance Day – Cooke Park Cenotaph, Wednesday 11 November: Honouring and remembering those who served.

They received an In-Kind Contribution of $1,500 and a Cash Contribution of $500.

The Central West Lachlan Landcare applied for funding for Parkes Homegrown – Cooke Park, Saturday 12 September: Showcasing local produce and fostering community engagement.

They received an In-Kind Contribution of $8,690 and a Cash Contribution of $1,310.

Adavale Lane Community Centre Inc requested funding for the Bush Dance Dinner & Poetry – Adavale Lane Community Centre, Saturday 25 July; and Glitter & Glow 70s/80s Night, Saturday 12 September: Two community events to help build community spirit and cohesion.

They received a Cash Contribution of $4,050 with no In-Kind Contribution.

The Total Funding allocated was $39,250. A total of $19,735 was put towards In-Kind Contributions and a total of $19,515 shared in Cash Contributions.

General Manager of Parkes Shire Council, Kent Boyd, said Council is pleased to support such a diverse range of events through the Events Financial Assistance Program. “Each of these events plays a crucial role in enhancing community engagement, boosting local tourism, and fostering a sense of pride within our region.

“Council’s commitment to supporting these initiatives reflects what the community has requested – to building a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Parkes Shire. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these events continue to have on our community,” Mr Boyd said.

Alan Flavel and David Lewis of the Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club thanked Parkes Shire Council for the funding for their inaugural long lunch on the 10th of October. “It really means a lot to the club. We were really struggling for a couple of years, but a lot of volunteering and work have gone in to get the club back up to where it was. We will host the inaugural long lunch with this grant and make it a yearly event and build and build until it becomes well known in the shire.”

Tricia Trim from the Parkes Coradgery & Diggers Club thanked Council for the assistance (in the previous round of the program). We’ve had our event, the Parkes Picnic Races, on the 6th of June. Unfortunately, this year, we had a wet track with no horses, but it was still a very successful day. We have received wonderful feedback and everybody who attended really, really enjoyed it! We would like to thank Counsel for the support.”

The next round of the Events Financial Assistance Program will open in October 2026 for events to be held in the first half of 2027.

Media Release and Image sourced from Parkes Shire Council Website.