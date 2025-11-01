Trundle P & A Society Garden Competition

A beautiful day out was had around Trundle on Thursday 16th October for the Trundle P & A Society Garden Competition.

Steward Sarah Kilby created a wonderful competition day which everyone enjoyed immensely.

“Our esteemed judges, Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee and Macrocarpa Landcapes Principal Kate Nixon had their work cut out for them from the start. Kate also gave a very informative talk at Presentation about her business and her love of native plants and surroundings.” read a post by Sal Capell on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

“Thanks to the sponsors on the day including Bunnings Forbes, Central West Lachlan Landcare, Macrocarpa Landscapes, Dirty Gloves Nursery, Sue Morrison, St Patricks School (the Bus was a great way to get around the country gardens), Bruie Plains Landcare (for the delicious food at presentation) and Jacko & Rhonda Grady (for a truly beautiful piece of garden art for Best Overall Garden).

“Also, thank you to those who took the time to visit the entries in and around town – your support and enthusiasm was great. Hopefully it will encourage more entries in two years time!” the post concluded.

The results from the day are as follows:

Best Front Yard went to Mick and Jenny Skinner.

Best Town Garden went to Irene and John Taunton.

Best Veggie Garden went to Andrew Rawsthorne.

Best Garden Maintained By 65+ years went to Barry Harmer.

Best Country Garden went to Korina and Mat Aveyard.

Best Back Garden went to Leisa and Rona Johnson.

Best Front Garden went to Pip Taylor.

Best Edible Garden went to Jes Gustilo and Craig Robson.

Best Use Of Natives went to Irene and John Taunton.

Best Community Garden went to MPS Trundle.

L&M Whatling Memorial Trophy For Most Colourful Garden went to Mick and Jenny Skinner.

Olga Bell Shield For Best Overall Garden went to Irene and John Taunton.

Source: Sal Capell via Trundle Show Facebook Group.