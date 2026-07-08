Trundle Children’s Centre Named Finalist in Excellence Award
Compiled by Hayley Egan
Trundle Children’s Centre has been selected as one of the seven finalists in the Excellence Award for Regional, Rural and Remote Services (39 places or less) at the Excellence in Early Childhood Education Awards.
“This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our amazing educators and the wonderful support of our families and community.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.
“We are honoured to be recognised as finalists and congratulate the other finalists in this category.”
The other finalists in the category are:
– Junior Einsteins Nurturing Centre, Blackbutt NSW
– Milieu Early Education and Care, Oak Flats NSW
– Nurruby Boggabri Early Learning Facility, Boggabri NSW
– Peak Hill Preschool Kindergarten Inc, Peak Hill NSW
– The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle, Newcastle NSW
– Ulladulla Children’s Centre, Ulladulla NSW
The winner will be announced on the 12th September in Sydney at the awards ceremony, which is hosted by the Australian Childcare Alliance NSW.
Information sourced from Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page and https://www.eeceawards.com.au
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