Trundle Central School win School Programs Award

By Hayley Egan

On Wednesday 1st July, Trundle Central School’s Principal Mr John Southon attended the 15th Annual Australian Road Safety Awards which was held at Parliament House in Canberra.

Trundle Central School were announced as the winner of the School Programs Award for their commitment to promoting young driver safety. This was presented by AAMI.

There were 160 schools across Australia nominated for the award, so Trundle Central School were thrilled to receive the recognition for their outstanding work in teaching students about road safety.

“This award celebrates the work happening across our school to build confident, informed and responsible young road users, and to strengthen a culture of safety in our community.” read a post

on the schools Facebook page.

The Award Ceremony was hosted by Mark Beretta OAM, and welcomed many esteemed guests, including ARSF (Australian Road Safety Foundation) Ambassador and Supercars Champion Craig Lowndes OAM, AAMI Ambassador and Wheelchair Rugby Paralympian Ryley Batt OAM, Subaru Australia Emily Arthur Olympic Snowboarder and industry leaders and representatives from

government, business and community sectors.

The Australian Road Safety Awards were first launched in 2010, and have since grown into a proud platform that showcases the diverse efforts of individuals, community groups, schools, businesses, and government organisations who are leading the way in road safety.

“The event highlights the ongoing impact of road trauma, particularly in regional and rural communities, and reinforces the importance of collective action. Together with Parliamentarians, partners and advocates, we continue to drive awareness, influence change, and work towards a future where every journey ends safely.” read a post on the Australian Road Safety Foundation

Facebook page.

The Winners of the 14th Annual Australian Road Safety Awards presented by AAMI:

Healthy Cities Australia “More Than a Cyclist” won the Community Programs Award (presented by AAMI).

Trundle Central School “Learning now for our driving future” was presented with the School Programs Award (presented by AAMI).

On-Country Pathways “Driver-Mentor Program” took home the Indigenous Programs Award (presented by Supercheap Auto).

Driver Reviver Australia “Driver Reviver Australia” won the Rural & Remote Programs Award (presented by ELGAS).

Construction and Logistics Community Safety Australia “Construction and Logistics Community Safety Standard Accreditation” were the winners of the Heavy Vehicle Safety Award (presented by Scania).

Mobility and Accessibility for Children and Adults Ltd (MACA) “A national program to improve safe road use for children and young people with disability” were presented with the Innovation Programs Award (presented by LicenSys).

Acusensus “Acusensus is Changing Seatbelt Behaviours, Saving Lives” was presented with the Technology Award (presented by Subaru).

LGC Traffic Management “Connected and Protected – AI Safety on WA Worksites” were the winners of the Workplace Road Safety Award (presented by AAMI).

Blacktown City Council “Socials Connecting Our Community” accepted the Local Government Programs Award (presented by myPlates).

Transport for NSW & GHD “Enhance Road Safety Planning at Level Crossings using Predictive Analytics” were named the winners of the State Government Programs Award (presented by AAMI).

Two nominees were selected for the Judges Recognition Awards (presented by ARSF). The winners were Transport for NSW “Road Safety Learning Lab” and City of Vincent “40km/h Speed Zone

Project”.

Blacktown City Council “Socials Connecting Our Community” were also presented with the Founder Award for Outstanding Achievement (presented by ARSF and AAMI).