Latest News
Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition
Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows [...]
Trundle takes win
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]
Super swims
Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the [...]
Trio heading off to trials
Congratulations to Oscar Charters, Peter Elias and Rueben Sloane who [...]
Waste facilities to become cashless
Lachlan Shire Council is transitioning away from accepting cash at [...]
Improvement works for Gum Bend Lake
Improvement works will be undertaken at Gum Bend Lake in [...]