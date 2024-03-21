Trio heading off to trials

Congratulations to Oscar Charters, Peter Elias and Rueben Sloane who have qualified for the Polding Rugby League Trials. Well done boys! Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 20/03/2024By

Latest News

Trundle takes win

21/03/2024|

Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]

Super swims

21/03/2024|

Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the [...]

We recommend