Tributes flow for MND campaigner Neale Daniher

By Melissa Blewitt

After 13 years courageously fighting an incurable disease, Neale Daniher passed away on Monday, 25 May, leaving a legacy of hope for others.

Neale’s tireless advocacy saw millions invested in vital research and care projects, creating hope for those living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

His fighting spirit and his commitment to raising awareness and vital funds to progress research into MND, whilst he battled its debilitating impacts, ensured over $115 million went to medical research and care.

He was the third child – and one of 11 children – of Jim and Edna Daniher, who grew up in Ungarie.

He played 82 games for Essendon, coached Melbourne for 223 games, and was named the 2025 Australian of the Year. History was made when Neale played with his brothers Terry, Anthony and Chris at Moorabin in 1990, the first time four brothers had played in the same side in the VFL/AFL history.

His family remembered him as “a fighter” in a statement, who chose “every day to find opportunity where others might see only challenge, and taking the fight to the Beast with everything he had.”

They released the following statement via the Fight MND website (www.fightmnd.org.au) on 26 May.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our much-loved husband, Dad and Poppy, Neale Daniher, passed away at home, surrounded by his family,”

“From day one, Neale was a fighter. His determination was unmatched – choosing every day to find opportunity where others might see only challenge, and taking the fight to the Beast with everything he had.

“Even in the toughest times, he kept pushing forward, determined to land as many blows as he could against his toughest opponent, all with a cheeky grin and a sharp sense of humour that never left him.

“Long before MND, Neale had always been the heart of our family.

“Growing up as one of eleven children, he brought light and laughter wherever he went.

“He loved deeply and was loved just as much in return by his family and friends.

“Across every part of his life, Neale left his mark.

“Many knew him as “Coach” or “Reverend” during his time at the Dees, while at the Dons he was respected as a fierce and calculating player, with a brilliant football mind.

“He was a natural leader, someone people were drawn to and looked up to.

“But beyond all of that, he was a loving husband, dad, a proud Poppy, a music lover, and the one with the biggest laugh in the room.

“He was known for his quick wit, his humour, and his ability to bring people together – qualities that defined him far more than any title ever could.

“We want to thank the incredible community who stood beside Neale and our family throughout this journey.

“Your support, kindness, and unwavering belief meant more than we could ever put into words. Neale drew great strength from knowing he was never alone, and neither were we.

“We are so grateful to the incredible carers, nurses, doctors, researchers, and specialists who supported Neale and our family with such dedication and compassion. Thank you.

“Neale’s fight was never his alone. It became something bigger – something shared – and it touched the lives of many.

“His wish was simple but powerful – to help create a world where no one has to face this disease. But beyond that he wanted to leave a legacy that says this “No matter the odds, no matter the diagnosis, we all have the power to fight, to smile, and to do.

“Because the mark of a person isn’t what they say, “it’s what they do”.

“We will forever remember him for the lasting impact that he has made on us all. He has inspired, he has loved, he has lived and it would only be fitting to finish with his words – Play On.”

The fight against MND does not and will not end with Neale. His family and supporters are adamant that work will continue to move forward towards a world free from MND.

A State Funeral to celebrate the life of Neale Daniher is due to be held on Wednesday, 10 June at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Service will be open to the public and will be live streamed for those unable to attend.