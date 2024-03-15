Tottenham takes damage

Extreme winds in the afternoon on Thursday 29th February tore down a brick wall at the Tottenham Hotel, which caused significant damage to six of its guest rooms.

“The gusts were just ridiculous,” says pub owner Tom Cutcliffe.

“It made a hell of a mess.”

He says the rebuild won’t be a quick turnaround.

“They’re going to have to pull floors out, and try and build scaffolds up a couple of stories to rebrick it all – it’s not a little job at all.”

Across the road, the Tottenham Cafe also sustained bad damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology couldn’t give specific data for Tottenham, but nearby towns Cobar and Coonamble reached wind gusts close to 100km/hr on Thursday afternoon.

Source: ABC Central West Facebook page. Image Credits: NSW SES Central West Area Facebook page.