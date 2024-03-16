Tottenham Picnic Races

The annual Tottenham Picnic Races were held on Saturday 2nd March 2024, which was a very successful day with approx. 766 people through the gate.

The following are the results from the event.

Most Appropriately Dressed for Country Racing Lady – Kirsty Ramsland

Most Appropriately Dressed for Country Racing Gent – Darby Hutchinson

Most Appropriate Millinery – Gail Simpson

Race 1 – Michael Logan Memorial Trophy 800m

Winner – ‘Luckyimwithaimee’ – Jockey: R Blewitt, Trainer: Wayne Collison and Owner: Ms R Douglas.

Second – ‘Juliette Street’ – Jockey: Z Lewis, Trainer: Graham Watts and Owner: G Watts.

Third – ‘Better Judgement’ – Jockey: G Spokes, Trainer: Connie Greig and Owner: C Greig.

Race 2 – Tottenham Hotel Maiden Plate 1000m

Winner – ‘Oh No Devon’ – Jockey: B Bourke, Trainer: Rodney Robb and Owner: Meadow/Stenhouse group.

Second – ‘The Hoff’ – Jockey: Z Lewis, Trainer: Wayne Martyn and Owner: R Bourke.

Third – ‘Fast ‘n’Ezzy’ – Jockey: G Spokes, Trainer: Stuart Canham and Owner: Canham Group.

Race 3 – Carter, Lindsay Weber, & Hutcheon & Pearce & Inland Petroleum 1000m

Winner – ‘Billy Bent Ear’ – Jockey: I Neale, Trainer: Connie Greig and Owner: C Greig

Second – ‘Tells Tails’ – Jockey: M Wade, Trainer: Clint Lundholm and Owner: Fitch, Wheeler, Lundholm & Skinner Group.

Third – ‘Japingka’ – Jockey: E Drews, Trainer: Janelle Galea and Owner: Wilson, Galea Group.

Race 4 – Fiveways Legal Class 2 Trophy-1200m

Winner – ‘Pahang’ – Jockey: G Spokes, Trainer: Connie Greig and Owner: C Greig

Second – ‘Scruff’s Magic’ – Jockey: I Neale, Trainer: Daniel Stanley and Owner: Loftus & Fyfe Group.

Third – ‘Sindagar’ – Jockey: B Bourke, Trainer: Rodney Robb and Owner: Condo Racing Syndicate.

Race 5 – Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup – 1400m

Winner – ‘Tupou’ – Jockey: R Blewitt, Trainer: Clint Lundholm and Owner: C Lundholm.

Second – ‘Linden Tree’ – Jockey: G Spokes, Trainer: Connie Greig and Owner: C Greig.

Third – ‘Planet Ex’ – Jockey: E Drews, Trainer: Wayne Collison and Owner: R Douglas.

Race 6 – The Blokes Race – Class B Handicap 1400m

Winner – ‘Ready for lift off’ – Jockey: R Blewitt, Trainer: Kylie Kennedy and Owner: R Gainsford.

Second – ‘Intense’ – Jockey: Z Lewis, Trainer: Wayne Martyn and Owner: R Bourke.

Third – ‘Mr Cosmic’ – Jockey: G Spokes, Trainer: Ian Holland and Owner: A & D Hollant.

Most Successful Jockey – Ricky Blewitt

Most Successful Trainer – Connie Greig

Report contributed by Lesley Hillam