Top honours for Quince Jelly

By Melissa Blewitt

Jed Anderson was among the standout exhibitors at the 2026 Condobolin Show, taking home a string of awards across the pavilion competitions.

His quince jelly was crowned champion in Class N, covering jams, preserves, pickles and chutneys. His success in the section continued with him being named Most Successful Exhibitor.

He also claimed second place for his sweet orange marmalade, adding another ribbon to an impressive collection. Jed was further recognised with the Rae McInnes Memorial Prize for his jar of salad dressing. He was also named Most Successful Pavilion Exhibitor (Senior) at this year’s show.

The collection of awards marked an outstanding result for Jed and highlighted the quality and variety of his entries across the Condobolin Show pavilion.