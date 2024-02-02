Throwback to 2020 Hayrunners visit

A group of Burrumbuttock Hay Runners checked into the Railway Hotel in Condobolin on Monday, 27 January 2020. They took time to have a well-earned rest and indulge in some rehydration. A number of generous locals took care of the drinks tab. Hendy Transport took to social media to thank the local hotel. The post of the Hendy Transport Facebook Page read: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and thanks for your warm hospitality. We will all be back.” Image Credits: Condobolin Railway Hotel Facebook Page.