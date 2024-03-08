Throwback: Goodbye hair

Condobolin’s Kinsley Wood said goodbye to her hair to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

Family, friends and the local community gathered at the Condo Auto Sports Track to cheer on Kinsley as she lost her locks, as part of the World’s Greatest Shave, initiative. Zoe Lark, from RJs Hairdressing Salon used her expertise to cut Kinsley’s hair on the day.

The cause is one that is very close to her heart, as her Mum April, was recently diagnosed with myeloma.

Members of the community had the opportunity to cut of Kinsley’s pigtails, with everyone digging deep for a great cause.

Kinsley’s sister Emily, also cut her long hair, which she had been growing since she was five-years-old. She cut off up to 28 centimetres of hair, which will now be made into a wig for sick children.

Emily said she was “nervous” at first, but was “very happy” to donate her hair.

Every day another 35 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer. That’s one Aussie every 41 minutes.

Right now, more than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancer or related disorders. Although research is improving survival, blood cancer claims more lives than breast cancer and melanoma and sadly an Australian loses their life to blood cancer every two hours.