Thomas receives excellent results
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Thomas Sanderson on his excellent results at the CHS State Swimming Championships in Sydney. Finishing 5th in the 14 years 100m butterfly final and 7th in the 50m freestyle final. Your dedication has led to these great results. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
A new look for Ramettes
The Condobolin Ramettes have a brand new guernsey design for [...]
Showing spirit
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Rachel Grimmond, [...]
Lucky Zoo Pass winners!
Laynee Loftus, Leyton Crow and Damaris Otto were the lucky [...]
Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA Hello again. On Saturday 8th March I attended [...]