Thomas receives excellent results

Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Thomas Sanderson on his excellent results at the CHS State Swimming Championships in Sydney. Finishing 5th in the 14 years 100m butterfly final and 7th in the 50m freestyle final. Your dedication has led to these great results. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 01/05/2025By

Latest News

Showing spirit

04/05/2025|

By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Rachel Grimmond, [...]

Kiacatoo CWA

03/05/2025|

Kiacatoo CWA Hello again. On Saturday 8th March I attended [...]

Much fun!

03/05/2025|

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin finished Term One in style [...]

We recommend