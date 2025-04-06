The Nationals pledge to Nyngan Showground and Early Learning Centre

Media Release

Nationals Candidate for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey, and Senator Perin Davey, Shadow Minister for Water, Shadow Minister for Emergency Management, and the Deputy Leader of The Nationals have announced a future Coalition Government will provide funding to upgrade facilities at the Nyngan Showground and the Bogan Shire Early Learning Centre.

Mr Chaffey said if he’s elected, and The Nationals help form government at the forthcoming election, $90,000 will be provided to refurbish infrastructure at the Nyngan Showground such as the cattle yards, the Wool Pavillion, and will also be used to construct a new toilet block.

“These upgrades will assist the Nyngan Show Society to host the Nyngan Show, while also providing a greater capacity for other events and organisations who use the Showground such as the Nyngan AgExpo,” Mr Chaffey said.

The Nyngan Show Society and other showground user groups are run by dedicated volunteers, and the Showground is a vital asset to the Nyngan community.

Mr Chaffey is pleased that a future Coalition Government will also provide $60,000 to the Bogan Shire Early Learning Centre to install a shade sail over the centre’s car park. Funding for the recent expansion to the Centre increased the car park capacity and services to accommodate 59 children, but didn’t stretch to cover the cost of shade for the parking area.

“As the locals will tell you, Nyngan can easily reach temperatures of 35+, allowing a parked vehicle to reach close to 45 degrees in 10 mins, and also leaves parents and their children exposed to the sun, making this an important safety improvement for the centre” Mr Chaffey said.

Bogan Shire Council is also contributing $10,000 for the Showground and $10,000 for the Early Learning Centre upgrades, bringing the total combined investment to $170,000 for the Nyngan community.

Bogan Shire Council Mayor, Cr Glen Neill, said “Bogan Shire welcomes funding in any area, our show ground for many years has been renowned for one of the best in western NSW, any upgrades and improvements of infrastructure can only be of benefit to upholding the standard of the facility for all showground users and the community” said Cr Neill.

“The addition of the parking area shade at the ELC will be a much appreciated safety priority for children, families and staff who attend the ELC. I would like to thank Jamie Chaffey and the Nationals for the support of the future for the Bogan Shire and endeavoring to make improvements in western NSW,” said Cr Neill.

Senator Perin Davey said the funding demonstrates The Nationals’ strong focus on delivering for regional communities.

“These infrastructure investments in Nyngan represent our commitment to ensuring regional families have access to safe, modern amenities that support both agricultural traditions and early childhood development,” Senator Davey said.

“I commend Jamie Chaffey for his advocacy, and the Bogan Shire Council for their financial commitment to these important projects.”

This commitment comes on the back of recent pledges of $700,000 for Gwydir Day Care in Moree and $87,321.20 for Mungindi Childcare.