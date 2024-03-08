Terrific tennis!

CPS’s first Lachlan Representative of the year is Emmaline Blewitt. The Year Six student had been selected in the Lachlan PSSA tennis team to compete at Western trials which was held on Monday, 4 March. Emmaline ranked second overall in Parkes on Thursday, 22 February, playing well and displaying great sportsmanship. Congratulations Emmaline! Image Credit: Brayden Davis.