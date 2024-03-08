Terrific tennis!

CPS’s first Lachlan Representative of the year is Emmaline Blewitt. The Year Six student had been selected in the Lachlan PSSA tennis team to compete at Western trials which was held on Monday, 4 March. Emmaline ranked second overall in Parkes on Thursday, 22 February, playing well and displaying great sportsmanship. Congratulations Emmaline! Image Credit: Brayden Davis.

Latest News

Terrific tennis!

08/03/2024|

CPS's first Lachlan Representative of the year is Emmaline Blewitt. [...]

Joining the team

08/03/2024|

The WCC Language Program is excited to welcome Jermaine Davis [...]

A new traineeship

07/03/2024|

The WCC Language Program team are excited to welcome Yasmine [...]

We recommend