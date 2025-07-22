Term 2 Secondary Assembly

Congratulations to the Trundle Central School Secondary students who received awards on Monday 30th June in a range of areas, including sporting, subject, and the school’s merit system. A big congratulations to the four Year 11 students on receiving the Gold Award. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Vashti Williams and Thomas Sanderson.
Mikayla Penny, Thomas Sanderson and Alice Bridger all received certificates for Excellent Application. Thomas also received a certificate for achieving 100% in his Trigonometry Topic test.
MacKenzie Smith, Scarlett Southon, Hailey Bolam and Kiarna Edwards all received certificates for Visual Arts.
Mikayla Penny received a certificate of Application and Achievement in Agriculture, MacKenzie Smith received a certificate of Application and Achievement in Biology, Cameron Strudwick received a certificate of Application and Achievement in Science and Bella Elderidge also received a certificate of Application and Achievement in Science.
Chloe Budd, Joshua Clayton, Lucy Hartig, Jessica Morgan, MacKenzie Smith, Narella Thornton-McKellar and Alice Bridger all received Bronze Awards for Excellent Attitude and Achievement.
Chloe Budd, Lucy Hartig, Jessica Morgan and MacKenzie Smith all received Gold Awards for Excellent Attitude and Achievement.
Bella Elderidge, Paityn-Eyvette Phillips-Thompson, Thomas Sanderson, Ella Chapman, Mikayla Penny, Riley Randall and Seth Prebendarcik all received Bronze Awards for Excellent Attitude and Achievement.
Joshua Clayton, Mikayla Penny, Thomas Walter, Hailey Bolam, Paityn-Eyvette Phillips-Thompson, Chloe Budd, Jessica Morgan and Alice Bridger.
Thomas Sanderson, Thomas Walter, Lucy Hartig, Vashti Williams and Seth Prebendarcik.
Alice Bridger, Scarlett Southon, Hailey Bolam, Thomas Sanderson, Mikayla Penny and Lucy Hartig.
Bridgette Stephenson, Mikayla Penny, Thomas Sanderson, Vashti Williams, Chloe Budd and Jessica Morgan all received certificates for PDHPE.
Alyrah Phillips-Thompson received a certificate for Effort and Application in all Areas of Music, Tyson Stephenson received a certificate for Exceptional Application of Skills and Knowledge in practical lessons, Scarlett Southon received a certificate for Outstanding Application and Results in LOTE/French and Hailey Bolam also received a certificate for Outstanding Application and Results in LOTE/French.