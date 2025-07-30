Telstra upgrading 4G and 5G coverage at Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Telstra is upgrading its mobile base station at Lake Cargelligo to enable a better 4G and 5G user experience to the community.

Mobile services in the area will be temporarily affected while the upgrade works are underway. Telstra mobile customers will receive texts advising of the upcoming work.

The site will need to be switched off during the following periods:

From 7am on Wednesday 23 July to 5pm on Friday 25 July 2025

Up to 8 hours between 7am and 5pm on Saturday 26 July 2025

Up to 4 hours between 7am and 5pm on Monday 28 July and Tuesday 29 July 2025

Landline services, NBN internet services, and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.

“We know how important mobile connectivity is for Australians, whether you’re in the city or the country,” Telstra Regional General Manager Chris Taylor said.

“As data use over our mobile network continues to grow, adding extra 4G and 5G capacity to our mobile site in the area is a major mobile milestone. It will deliver higher capacity to the region, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion.”

“While disruption is required during the upgrade work, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.”

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

Telstra is also encouraging business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their nbn or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.