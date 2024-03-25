Teachers receive Certificates in Workplace Training

Condobolin High School teachers received Certificates in Workplace training and Assessment as well as Certificates of Appreciation.

Miss Kate Umbers has completed a Certificate IV in Workplace Training and Assessment, while Mrs Kylie Hope and Mrs Catherine Morgan have each received a Certificate of Appreciation from

Northern Border Senior Access for quality teaching and support for collegial partnership between the two programs.

All Condobolin High School staff also engaged in professional development with Anthony Klarica (a renowned psychologist and consultant) at a twilight session on Tuesday, 5 March, where there was a focus on improvement in student learning and engagement through building a strong school culture based on aspiration and authentic relationships.

ABOVE: Condobolin High School educator Mrs Catherine Morgan has received her Certificate of Accreditation – Proficient Teacher. She also received a Certificate of Appreciation from Northern Border Senior Access for quality teaching and support for collegial partnership between the two programs, allowing students the equitable access to a broad curriculum through the Lachlan Access Program. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.