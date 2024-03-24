Teachers receive Certificate of Accreditation

Condobolin High School educators are committed to achieving the best outcomes for their students.

Several teachers Mr Adam Quin, Mrs Catherine Morgan and Miss Emily Peace attained their Certificate of Accreditation – Proficient Teacher qualifications recently.

According to www. educationalstndards.nsw.edu.au, “Teachers enter the profession provisionally or conditionally accredited and develop their teaching practice as they work towards achieving the mandatory accreditation level of Proficient Teacher.

“Proficient Teacher accreditation is a process that supports teachers to develop their practice aligned with the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers (the Standards). It is a structured school-based process where teachers are supported by their colleagues, schools, and the profession.

“Provisionally and conditionally accredited teachers develop their practice throughout their daily work in a school by participating in a range of professional activities.

Teachers engage in professional activities across the 3 domains of teaching: Professional Knowledge; Professional Practice; and Professional Engagement.

“All teachers must meet the conditions of accreditation set out in Section 1 of the NSW Teacher Accreditation Manual (TA Manual) to become and remain accredited in NSW,” www.educationalstndards. nsw.edu.au concluded.

ABOVE: Condobolin High School educator Mrs Catherine Morgan has received her Certificate of Accreditation – Proficient Teacher. She also received a Certificate of Appreciation from Northern Border Senior Access for quality teaching and support for collegial partnership between the two programs, allowing students the equitable access to a broad curriculum through the Lachlan Access Program. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.