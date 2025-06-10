Teachers beat PSSA Netball students in game

The Lake Cargelligo Central School PSSA Netball students showcased incredible determination and team spirit in a thrilling game against the teachers recently. From the first whistle, the students matched their opponents stride for stride, demonstrating impressive strength, agility, and stamina. Their quick passes, sharp movements, and unwavering energy kept the teachers on their toes throughout the match. With both teams displaying outstanding skill and sportsmanship, the score was tied just before the final whistle, reflecting the students’ remarkable efforts and their ability to keep pace with their more experienced rivals. However, the end score teachers win 6-4. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.