TCS Enjoy Last Day of School

Tullamore Central School students and staff enjoyed a wonderful last day of the 2025 school year with water activities and their much loved annual colour run! Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 04/02/2026

