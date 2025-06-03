Taya recognised

Condobolin’s Taya Donovan has completed a fantastic representative season in the South Sydney Rabbitohs Lisa Fiaola Cup team, which has seen her recognised with the Player’s Player Award. The Lisa Fiaola Cup is a NSWRL junior representative tackle competition for female players aged under 17 and is an important part of the pathways program leading on to the Tarsha Gale Cup (U19 Females) and beyond. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

