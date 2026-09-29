TAFE Training Boost for Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin residents will have access to more training, support and employment pathways closer to home under a new TAFE NSW program targeting some of the state’s most remote communities.

Condobolin is one of 10 TAFE NSW campuses included in the Regional and Remote Campus Delivery Model, with expanded course offerings and support services to be introduced from Semester 1 2027.

Lake Cargelligo will also benefit from the initiative, giving residents in another Central West community greater access to training and qualifications without having to travel long distances or relocate.

The program is designed to remove barriers to vocational education and training by bringing opportunities closer to the communities where people live and work.

At Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, training will be shaped around local community needs and workforce demand, with opportunities expected to include foundation skills, digital capability courses, accredited training pathways and industry licences and tickets.

Nationally accredited and community-based short courses will also be offered in priority areas such as construction, hospitality, business basics and community services.

Over the next five years, TAFE NSW will establish onsite support teams at participating campuses and continue working with local communities and businesses to connect students with training and employment opportunities.

Member for Barwon Roy Butler said the initiative would be particularly important for communities where apprentices and other students can face significant travel requirements to complete their training.

“I often hear people from Barwon say they would like more opportunities to learn new skills and get qualifications without having to leave town. For instance, many apprentices have to travel hundreds of kilometres just complete the study component of their trade certificate,” he revealed.

“This initiative will help make a significant difference in communities across Barwon by bringing more training closer to home and helping people get the skills they need for local jobs.

“Whether it’s someone looking to pick up a new qualification, or to get a licence for work, or to take the first step towards a trade, having these opportunities available locally is incredibly important for our communities. Saving time, money and a lot of the headaches associated with having to travel long distances to get things done.”

Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said regional communities deserved access to the same opportunities as people living in cities.

“Regional communities deserve access to the same opportunities as people living in our cities, and that starts with making sure people can access training and build their careers close to home,” she explained.

“This investment will help regional people gain the skills they need for local jobs, while giving businesses a stronger pool of skilled workers to draw on.

“By listening to local communities and employers, we can make sure TAFE NSW is delivering the training regional communities need, where and when they need it.

“Strong local workforces are essential to the future of regional NSW, and this is about giving people the opportunity to build those workforces from within their own communities.”

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the government was rebuilding training pathways in regional and remote communities.

“After years of underinvestment in TAFE NSW under the former Liberal-National Government, too many regional communities like Broken Hill and the Far West were left without the opportunities they needed into skilled careers,” he stated.

“The Minns Labor Government is rebuilding these pathways and making it easier for people in regional and remote communities to gain skills that work, build their confidence and take the next step into further study or employment.

“This is a guarantee of a core service from TAFE NSW in remote communities – a 100% contrast to the closures and cuts the Liberals and Nationals delivered.

“By working with local communities and businesses, we’re delivering training options that meet local workforce needs and support the next generation of tradies, skilled workers and professionals.

“Our regional and remote campuses at the heart of their communities. Strong regional communities need a strong local workforce, and that’s exactly what this initiative is helping to build.”

The 10 participating campuses are Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Boggabilla, Bourke, Brewarrina, Coomealla, Coonabarabran, Menindee, Walgett and Wilcannia.

For Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, the expanded delivery model is expected to provide more opportunities for residents to develop practical skills, gain qualifications and connect with employment without having to leave their communities.