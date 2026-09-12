Symphony of Stories

Tullamore Central School ‘Symphony of Stories’ was held recently for the much-loved annual Book Week Parade. Congratulations to the prize winners, and to all students and staff for making such a fabulous effort with your costumes! “Thank you to our families and friends for joining us for this special occasion once again this year!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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