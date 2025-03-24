Swimmers compete in Dubbo
By Hayley Egan
A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School students travelled to Dubbo on Thursday 6th March to compete in the CHS Western Region Swimming Carnival.
The students did great during their time at the carnival.
The schools Junior girls relay team came second in their 4 x 50m freestyle race.
Collette placed third in her 50m freestyle race and Matilda placed third in her butterfly event.
Isaac swam well and placed third in his breaststroke race and second in his backstroke race.
Molly showed her skills and placed first in her breaststroke event and third in her backstroke race.
All participates displayed their dedication and hard work during their time at the event.
Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
