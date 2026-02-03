Suspicious fires in Condobolin

A man has been charged following a string of suspicious fires in the state’s Central West.

Central West Police District commenced an investigation into deliberately-lit fires in Condobolin on Saturday, 17 January 2026, and Sunday, 18 January 2026.

Police responded to reports of a fire at Napier Street, Condobolin, about 11pm Saturday (17 January), where they found a grassfire on the footpath. It was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Shortly after, police were informed of a second fire at the corner of William Street and Goodwill Street. Upon arrival, officers found Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service extinguishing a grassfire.

A third fire was reported at Boona Road, Condobolin, which was also extinguished.

About 1am Sunday (18 January), police were conducting patrols when they saw a fire at the same location on Boona Road. Wind spread the fire, threatening a nearby home and destroying an estimated four hectares of rural grassland and 200 metres of stock fencing. The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service, but trains were stopped for the duration of the fire-fighting efforts.

About 4pm Sunday (18 January), detectives attached to Central West Police District attended a home on Boona Street, Condobolin, where they arrested a 21-year-old man.

He was taken to Condobolin Police Station where he was charged with three counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread, and damage property by fire/explosives.

He was refused bail to face Bail Division Court 4 on Monday 19 January 2026, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Condobolin Local Court on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

Media Release (NSW Police Media).