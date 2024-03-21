Super swims

Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Carnival, after a successful day in the pool at the Western School Sports Association event at Dubbo recently. Tyler successfully qualified for the 50 metre freestyle (first), 100 metre freestyle (first), 100 metre breaststroke (first) and 200 metre medley (second). Image Credit: Nikita Collins.

