Super swims
Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the NSW Combined High Schools Swimming Carnival, after a successful day in the pool at the Western School Sports Association event at Dubbo recently. Tyler successfully qualified for the 50 metre freestyle (first), 100 metre freestyle (first), 100 metre breaststroke (first) and 200 metre medley (second). Image Credit: Nikita Collins.
Latest News
Joy’s Fruit Cake takes top spot at Competition
Recently the Group 10 Central Western Association of Ag Shows [...]
Trundle takes win
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 9th March, saw us arrive [...]
Super swims
Condobolin High School student Tyler Dargin will compete at the [...]
Trio heading off to trials
Congratulations to Oscar Charters, Peter Elias and Rueben Sloane who [...]
Waste facilities to become cashless
Lachlan Shire Council is transitioning away from accepting cash at [...]
Improvement works for Gum Bend Lake
Improvement works will be undertaken at Gum Bend Lake in [...]